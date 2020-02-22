Rajinikanth seeks exemption to appear before Commission

probing Tuticorin violence Tuticorin/Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI): Tamil superstar

Rajinikanth has sought exemption from personal appearance before a commission probing the violence at Tuticorin during

the anti-Sterlite protests, in which 13 people were killed in police firing in 2018, saying it may inconvenience the public.

However, the 69-year-old actor has expressed his willingness to respond through a written statement to queries

by the Commission. The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a Commission of

Inquiry headed by retired judge of Madras High Court, Aruna Jagadeesan, to investigate the violence in which 13 people

were killed in police firing during the protest against the Sterlite copper smelting plant, on May 22, 2018.

"He has sought an exemption as it may cause inconvenience to the public (at the time of his appearance).

However, he informed them (Commission) that he can make a written response to any query put forth by the commission",

sources told PTI. Rajinikanth had, after visiting those injured in the

police firing, blamed 'anti-social elements' for the protests and called for a Jayalalithaa style 'iron fist' policy to

crush such people in the interest of Tamil Nadu. The actor's media manager, in response to a query from

PTI, said "All I can say is he is in shooting in Hyderabad". Rajinikanth's next flick is the yet to be titled

'Thalaivar168', his 168th film. The actor is fondly called as 'Thalaivar (leader)' among

his fans. Noted industrialist Kalanithi Maran promoted Sun Pictures

is producing the film, to be directed by Siva,who shot to fame after successful collaborations with actor Ajith Kumar.

Actor Prakash Raj, actress Keerthi Suresh, Meena, Khushbu are some among the star cast.

Rajiniknath's movie 'Darbar' an A R Murugadoss directorial, is the latest to hit the screens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.