Father-daughter duo run over by truck in UP's Badaun

A man and his minor daughter were crushed to death as they got run over by a truck after tripping over a speed breaker on Bareilly-Mathura highway here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in in Ujhani area of the highway on Tuesday when Avanish Kumar (35), his wife Sunita and daughter Neelam (11) fell on the portion of the road with the speed breaker and got crushed by a speeding truck, they said.

While Avanish and his daughter Neelam died on the spot, Sunita was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police further said. Police has registered an FIR but no arrests have been made so far.

