Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslim woman artiste captivates ''Yakshagana'' at Karnataka CAA Protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:04 IST
Muslim woman artiste captivates ''Yakshagana'' at Karnataka CAA Protest

The 'Yakshagana' stage in Karnataka is witnessing a curious spectacle with a Muslim woman artiste creating waves with her performances. Arshiya, the artist from Vittal in Dakshina Kannada district, is the first woman from the Muslim community to venture into the popular traditional theatre art form. At one time, women were barred from Yakshagana stages. A Muslim woman exponent on stage has attracted the attention of 'Yakshagana' lovers in the state. Arshiya is now getting advanced training in her skills at the Kadali Kala Kendra under Ramesh Bhat here. Arshiya, who is fond of 'Bannada Vesha' (villain roles), is now known in her stage name 'Tanu Vitla.

She has already performed various episodes on stage and gained popularity. Arshiya, currently working in an automobile showroom at Padil, said she was attracted to the art form from a very young age. The initial enchantment with the art form came as she saw the role of Mahishasura in 'Sri Devi Mahatme Yakshagana Prasanga' (episode) performed near her home town. She was attracted to all the elements of the art form, which combines music, percussion, dance, dialogues, stage techniques, make-up and costume. Arshiya said she was also inspired by a teacher in her school at Vittal who trained her for a performance on stage during the school's annual day celebration.

She started performing on local stages at Vittal at the very young age of 10. Arshiya now performs prominent roles on stage including Mahishasura in Sri Devi Mahatme Prasanga, the role which enamoured her in her childhood. She also has donned the roles of Nishambhasura, Rakthabeejasura, Srinivas Kalyana, Sudarshanopakyana, Kadamba Kaushike and Shambavi Vijaya. Her performances at Udupi and Karwar besides Mangaluru have earned her a lot of admirers, who love her 'Asura' roles, thanks to her loud voice. Arshiya now wants to learn the 'Chende' (percussion instrument), which is an important element in Yakshagana performances. Arshiya revealed that there was a bit of resistance from her community about her passion for the art form, but she had staunch backing of her family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI-ready

Mumbai Maharashtra India Feb 26 ANIBusinessWire India The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta IIM Calcutta has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing APAIPM to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tanimbar region, Indonesia - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of 49 km 31 miles, according to EMSC.The Indonesia Geophysics Agency sai...

Conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls, BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating atmosphere of fear: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. PTI SKC ASKKJ

Conspiracy was witnessed during Delhi polls, BJP leaders gave hate speeches creating atmosphere of fear Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. PTI SKC ASKKJ...

Emergency CWC meeting held over violence in Delhi; there is conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi PTI SKC ASKKJ

Emergency CWC meeting held over violence in Delhi there is conspiracy behind violence and tragic incidents Congress chief Sonia Gandhi PTI SKC ASKKJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020