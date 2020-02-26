Delhi violence: Image of India and lives at stake, says TRS
TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has said the image of India
and lives were at stake vis-a-vis violence in Delhi and favoured sorting out difference in opinions with civility.
"Violence in National capital is a painful reminder to all of us Indians how hypersensitive & vulnerable a nation we
are! Image of India & lives at stake and the world is watching us. Let's sort out the difference in opinions with civility
befitting the worlds largest democracy," Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tweeted.
Security personnel, including paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in riot-hit areas of Chand Bagh,
Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur on Wednesday as tension simmered in the wake of the communal strife that
claimed over 20 lives.
