Delhi violence: Image of India and lives at stake, says TRS

TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has said the image of India

and lives were at stake vis-a-vis violence in Delhi and favoured sorting out difference in opinions with civility.

"Violence in National capital is a painful reminder to all of us Indians how hypersensitive & vulnerable a nation we

are! Image of India & lives at stake and the world is watching us. Let's sort out the difference in opinions with civility

befitting the worlds largest democracy," Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tweeted.

Security personnel, including paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in riot-hit areas of Chand Bagh,

Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur on Wednesday as tension simmered in the wake of the communal strife that

claimed over 20 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.