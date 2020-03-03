Actor Kamal Haasan questioned by police over film set mishap

Actor Kamal Haasan was on Tuesday questioned by police in connection with an accident on the sets of his upcoming film, 'Indian 2', which left three people dead last month here. The actor-politician appeared before the Central Crime Branch police investigating the case in response to summons issued by it and was quizzed for nearly three hours.

The film's director Shankar had been questioned by the police last week. Haasan, founder leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), later described it as an 'interaction' with the police on ways to prevent recurrence of such mishaps.

Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, were killed when a crane came crashing down on the sets of 'Indian 2' late on February 19. Addressing reporters, Haasan said the cinema industry will soon have a meeting, apparently to chalk out ways to ensure safety of workers on sets.

The actor said he appeared before the police as they "wanted to know details" regarding the February 19 fatal mishap, adding, he was one among those who escaped unhurt. "I saw this (appearing before police) as my duty towards the three brothers I have lost. I apprised the police of the chain of events that I knew," he said.

Haasan said he considered "this interaction" as the first step by the cinema industry towards ensuring there were no accidents at shooting spots. Cinema industry representatives had met him on Monday on this issue, he said adding the industry was also ready to take inputs from the police on ensuring accident-free shooting spots.

"Soon, our industry (members) are going to meet (over this matter)," he said. The city police had registered a case under different sections of IPC including causing death due to negligence over the accident that happened at a private film city in suburban Nazarathpet and arrested the crane operator..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.