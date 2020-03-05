Moosewala apologises to Akal Takht for using objectionable words against Mai Bhago in song

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, on Thursday appeared before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and tendered an apology for using objectionable words against woman warrior Mai Bhago in a song

The singer met Jathedar (head priest) of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, and said he would accept whatever punishment is given to him

Several Sikh organisations had slammed the singer and sought registration of a case against him for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by using objectionable words against Mai Bhago, a Sikh warrior who fought against Mughals. Last month, Moosewala, along with singer Mankirat Aulakh, was booked for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in a song uploaded on social media.

