Scandal-hit Placido Domingo pulls out of London performance

Opera great Placido Domingo, who has been hit by allegations of sexual harassment, has withdrawn from the Royal Opera House's upcoming performances of "Don Carlo", the London venue said Friday

"The Royal Opera House and Maestro Placido Domingo have mutually decided that he will withdraw" from the July show, it said, adding that it had received no claims of misconduct against him during his time there.

