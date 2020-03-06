Left Menu
Delhi's 'Jai' and 'Veeru' held for robbing people

Two men who met in jail and saw themselves as 'Jai and 'Veeru', popular protagonists of the iconic Bollywood film 'Sholay', were arrested in Karol Bagh for allegedly robbing several people in different parts of Delhi, police said Friday. The accused have been identified as Rahul Parcha (28), a resident of Trilokpuri, and Dinesh (35), a resident of Bhajanpura, they said.

Seventeen cases of snatching and theft have been solved with their arrest, police said. "On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police arrested the accused from near Arpit Hotel, Karol Bagh. Two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and one bike were recovered from them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

The accused met in jail and decided to commit robbery together. They saw themselves as Jai and Veeru from Sholay movie, the DCP added..

