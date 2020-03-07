Left Menu
Schoolgirls sing lewd parody of Tagore song; video goes viral

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 22:16 IST
Schoolgirls sing lewd parody of Tagore song; video goes viral

A video of four girls of a reputed school in Malda, singing a crude parody of a timeless composition of Rabindranath Tagore surfaced on social media triggering criticism from various quarters. The school authorities on Saturday said appropriate action will be taken against the four students of class 11.

As of now, the four have been allowed to appear for class tests, Depashree Roy, the headmistress of the girls' school, told reporters. "The students and their guardians have submitted an unconditional apology. We will decide what kind of action will be taken against them after consulting the chief of the managing committee," Roy said.

In the clip that has gone viral, the girls in school uniform were seen bursting in laughter while singing a vulgar parody of a popular Tagore song. An official of the school said the girls claimed they made the video for fun.

"They were severely reprimanded. We think they need counselling," the official said. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee condemned the incident and said, "We are committed to protect the culture of our state, the culture for which Bengal is known all over the world. We will ensure that a handful of youths are not swayed by decadent culture. They should also be careful about the use of social media." The incident comes close on the heels of the incident during 'Basanto Utsav' at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata where a section of men and women who took part in the festival on Thursday ahead of Holi posed with cuss words written with colours on their bodies, photos of which went viral on social media..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

