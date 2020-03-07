Delhi violence: one held for sweet shop employee's killing

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in another man's killing during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last month, police said on Saturday. The crime branch, probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi and is trying to identify the other suspects.

Negi's decapitated and charred body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He had come to the national capital six months ago from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in northeast Delhi. Negi's elder brother Devender Singh Negi, 23, demanded that the capital punishment be given to the person who killed his brother. He said the family got to know about the arrest through media.

"Many people lost their loved ones in the violence. We lost our younger brother who wanted to join Army. We just want justice for our brother and the culprit must be hanged," Devender Singh Negi said. On February 24 afternoon, Negi had gone for a nap to a nearby building that served as a storage space for the sweet shop.

Around 3 pm, a mob gathered near the shop and started throwing stones. The building was set on fire around 11.30 pm. On February 26, when the sweet shop's owner Anil Pal went to his building with some police personnel, they found Negi's decapitated and charred body on the second floor.

Negi had planned to visit his family on Holi, according to his co-workers..

