Left Menu
Development News Edition

Association with India's indie music scene my first true love: US-based musician Shubh Saran

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 14:38 IST
Association with India's indie music scene my first true love: US-based musician Shubh Saran

The independent music scene has been growing steadily in India, says New York-based Indian guitarist and composer Shubh Saran who describes his work as a "modern jazz sort of idiom". The 28-year-old, who toured India recently with performances and workshops in Mumbai, Goa, Gurgaon and New Delhi to promote his latest album "Becoming", said he received an "overwhelmingly" positive response from the independent music community here.

"The music scene in India and the Indian independent music scene has been growing. There are always pitfalls created by the economy, lack of venues and musicians but the indie music scene remains steadfastly in an upward direction," Saran told PTI. Being associated with the independent music scene in India has always been his "first true love", he added. While Indian classical music is an institution, parallel independent music in the country also needs nurturing as it breeds free thought and creativity within young people, Saran said. "Becoming", Saran's third album, is a confluence of modern jazz and his early musical influences. It is also about embracing one's different identities. "I compose in a modern jazz sort of idiom, but I decided to revisit the music I grew up with as a teenager... it was Blink-182, punk rock, Green Day, the kind of music you don't associate with 'serious music'," Saran said. "I decided that instead of pushing that away, I should embrace it and create a record that sort of merged my early and later influences. The theme is about who you are as a person, as a musician, and embracing the past that has led you to the present." Saran grew up in India, Egypt, Switzerland and Canada before moving to the United States. He joined a liberal arts college in Toronto after graduating from high school and in 2010 landed at the Berklee College of Music, one of the most competitive colleges for contemporary music in the world.

Saran said the exposure to different places and cultures has given him a unique perspective on music and life. "I now seek out diversity and I seek out fusion. I gravitate towards music that is some kind of mixture and enjoy things that sort of fuse together four different things and find commonalities between various genre and styles," he said. Music began as a hobby in his teenage years. And then took a more serious turn when he went for an Indian Ocean concert. Saran remembers being "completely blown away" by the band's music. "Everyone was taking them seriously. They were musicians and it was a real job and not a hobby. That really changed my perspective on everything. People tell you music is a hobby, something extracurricular.

"But here were the middle-aged men who reminded me of my uncles. They were performing Indian fusion music for Indians who loved it. It really changed everything for me," the musician recalled..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: 53 people under observation in Uttarakhand

A total of 53 people including foreign tourists and natives were under observation in Haridwar district after they displayed coronavirus symptoms, said Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saroj Naithani on Monday. A total of 53 tourists incl...

Singapore to allow ship barred by Malaysia and Thailand to dock

Singapore will allow a cruise ship carrying about 2,000 people to dock after it was barred by Malaysia and Thailand over coronavirus fears, officials said Monday. The Costa Fortuna was turned away from the Thai holiday island of Phuket and ...

Saudi Aramco drops 10% after kingdom triggers oil price fall

Saudi Aramco shares fell 10 on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices for crude and set out plans for a dramatic increase in oil production next month, prompting a sharp drop in prices.Shares in Aramco were trading at...

Manipal Hospital Bangalore organizes Well Women Health check for Bangalore City Police and CRPF on International Women's Day

Bengaluru Karnataka India March 9 ANIPRNewswire On the heart-warming occasion of International Womens Day, Manipal Hospital Bangalore in association with Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India FOGSI organized a Well Wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020