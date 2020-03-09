Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank crisis: CBI conducts searches, issues lookout notice against Rana Kapoor, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout circular against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and is conducting searches at seven places in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:22 IST
Yes Bank crisis: CBI conducts searches, issues lookout notice against Rana Kapoor, others
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a lookout circular against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and is conducting searches at seven places in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank issue. The lookout circular has also been issued against Kapoor's wife Bindu Rana Kapoor, their daughters Roshni Kapoor, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon and Radha Kapoor, chairman-MD of DHFL Kapil Wadhawan and Director of RKW Developers Pvt Limited Dheeraj Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan.

Meanwhile, searches were underway at DHFL office, the office of Doit Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, the office of RKW Developers Pvt Ltd, the residence of Rana Kapoor in Worli, the residence of Kapil Wadhawan in Bandra West, Rana Kapoor's daughters Rakhi Kapoor Tandon's & Radha Kapoor Khanna's residences. After the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI has also started a probe against the Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a case pertaining to the alleged financial irregularities involving Yes Bank and reality company DHFL.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the CBI had filed an FIR on March 7 against Rana Kapoor, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Rana Kapoor was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate till March 11 by Mumbai's Special Court on Sunday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed several restrictions, including a Rs 50,000 cap on withdrawal until April 3 this year, saying that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital. Former State Bank of India's Chief Financial Officer Prashant Kumar was appointed administrator of Yes Bank last week on Thursday. A day later, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the restructuring plan for Yes Bank will be implemented within 30 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Leopard found dead

A six-year old leopard was found dead near Kothagiri about 20 km from here on Monday, officials said. Some people had informed the forest department about foul smell emanating from bushes following which the carcass was found.The animal cou...

Faf's experience in Indian conditions will help team: Boucher

Former skipper Faf du Plessis long experience of playing in IPL and international cricket in India will come in handy during the upcoming three-match ODI series, feels South Africa head coach Mark Boucher. The series starts in Dharamsala on...

Don't indulge in diversionary tactics, answer why banks are sinking: Cong to PM

The Congress on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer as to who was responsible for the Yes Bank crisis instead of adopting diversionary tactics by raising the sale of a painting by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the banks foun...

Question at relief camp that has no answer: 'When can we go back?'

They have been flooded with all kinds of queries everyday, but volunteers, lawyers and doctors at a relief camp in northeast Delhi are at a loss of words when asked the most difficult question When can I go back home Riot-affected familie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020