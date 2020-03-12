Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy are TRS nominess for RS seats

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Thursday announced incumbent K Keshava Rao and senior leader K R Suresh Reddy as its nominees in the biennial election to fill two vacancies in Rajya Sabha from the state. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised the candidatures of Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy and they will submit their nominations on Friday, TRS sources said.

The TRS is sure to bag the two seats as it enjoys a massivestrength of 101 in the 120-member Assembly. Both Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy had been senior Congress leaders before joining the TRS.

While Keshava Rao had served as president of Congress in unified Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Reddy was Legislative Assembly Speaker. The election to fill the two vacancies is necessitated as the term of KVP Ramachandra Rao (Congress) and Garikapati Mohan Rao (BJP) would come to an end on April 9.

Keshava Rao has been allotted to Andhra Pradesh as per the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act though he belongs to Telangana. His current term would also come to an end on April 9.

PTI SJR BN BN.

