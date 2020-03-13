Coronavirus: Karntaka announces lock-down of malls, cinema

theatres, pubs and night clubs Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI): A day after the country's first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, the state government on Friday swung into action announcing lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also issued instructions to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, marriage events and birthday parties state-wide for a week.

"We will close all universities for a week in the entire state", he told reporters. Yediyurappa said the measures were taken in public interest and sought their cooperation.

The Chief Minister said the decision has been arrived at after discussion with medical experts and officials. On reviewing the situation after a week, the next course of action would be decided, he said.

In its bulletin regarding COVID-19, the state government said six samples were found positive for coronavirus, including the death of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi..

