BSF neutralises two Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran district

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday neutralised two Pakistani intruders who allegedly attempted to cross the International Border and enter Indian territory in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 14:49 IST
BSF neutralises two Pakistani intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran district
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday neutralised two Pakistani intruders while they were allegedly attempting to enter Indian territory by crossing the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, officials said. According to officials, BSF troops deployed along the India-Pakistan border noticed suspicious movement in the area around noon.

The troops challenged the suspected intruders and repeatedly warned them to stop, officials said. However, the intruders allegedly ignored the warnings and continued moving towards the Indian side, prompting the BSF personnel to open fire after sensing a threat, they said.

Both intruders were killed in the firing, officials said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established, they said, adding that further proceedings are being carried out in close coordination with the Punjab Police and the BSF.

The bodies have been handed over to the police for post-mortem examination. Officials said further investigation is underway to establish the identities of the deceased and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attempted infiltration.

A meeting between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers is also expected to be held soon in connection with the incident, officials said. (ANI)

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