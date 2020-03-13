Left Menu
Vistara imposes travel ban on Kunal Kamra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:15 IST
Full service carrier Vistara on Friday barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said. The decision has been taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, the official told PTI.

On January 28, Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months. As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.

Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet too announced travel restrictions on Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling in its flight..

