UP: 5 men held for pelting stones at pregnant woman who married without parents' consent

Five people have been arrested for pelting stones at a pregnant woman who had married against the wishes of her parents in Rasulpur village here, police said. The incident took place in the village falling under Mirapur police station limits of the district on Tuesday, they said.

Trouble started when the woman had come to the village, where she belongs to, with her husband that supposedly angered her family members. Few months ago, she had eloped with the youth and married despite objections from her family.

While she was walking on the streets, five people from her family attacked her but she managed to escape unhurt. Later, police reached the spot and arrested Naushad, Abdul, Naeem, Mehboob and Shahnawaz, who are all relatives of the woman, for attacking her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

