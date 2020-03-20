Former 9MUSES member, Son Sung-ah shares the first video of her newborn baby

Son Sung-ah (Sungah), former 9MUSES member had her first child on March 19. Today on March 20, she shared the first video of the baby on her Instagram account.

She referred her baby as "Chuk Book" which means "Blessing" and is a common nickname used by Korean parents when their baby is still in the womb or a newborn.

"Hello, Bless you, too, for coming to Mom and DadThanks my son. ️This emotion that cannot be expressed in words... I fell in love as soon as I saw it, "Sungah captioned.

On January 1, Sungah took to her Instagram account to share an ultrasound photo of her baby and wrote, "Hello, this is Yoon Chuk Bok. I'm going to be a mom in March. I'm awaiting it with an excited heart." She also included that she is 27 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Sungah made her debut as a member of 9MUSES in 2013, and after that, she married her husband DJ DaQ in May 2018, approximately a year after dating him. Their wedding was attended by the members of 9MUSES, who were there to celebrate their fellow member's marriage.

