Sunil Grover warns people for self-quarantine in most hilarious way

Indian actor and comedian, Sunil Grover have recently shared a hilarious photo on his Twitter account which is going viral and gaining thousands of likes and retweets.

In the photo, Sunil is seen going outside in the situation of self-quarantine and caught by police. With the help of this interesting meme, Sunil is urging the people, not to get out of homes in the situation of curfew amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sunil is known for his witty sense of humor as this is one of the unique ways to support the Curfew suggested by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and to aware public for the current threat of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, March 24, Sunil shared a fun video on his Instagram account for his fans telling them the perfect time pass during this self-quarantine period. Sunil shared a video in which he is seen separating lentils and rice from each other. The actor reveals that he has done the same three times since morning. He also asked his fans to stay at home and stay safe during this pandemic.

Sunil Grover's fans were amused by the video. Many fans left interesting comments on the post. One Instagram user asked, "Hahahahaha. Were you making Matar chawal today?" Another fan sarcastically wrote, "Wow!!! Sunil bhai what a busy day."

