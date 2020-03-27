Oscar-winning film Parasite releases on Amazon Prime

One of the leading online streaming apps, Amazon Prime is now streaming the Oscar-winning film Parasite. If you missed watching Bong Joon-Ho's highly acclaimed film Parasite in the theatres or just want to watch it again, you can now watch it as many times as you like on Amazon Prime.

Parasite's release on Prime Video marks its exclusive India debut of the film. It has been released in the Korean language with English as well as Hindi subtitles.

check our basement. parasite is live,watch now: https://t.co/JtWLcg9npd pic.twitter.com/V9wI7cQVMM — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 26, 2020

Besides winning Best Picture at the Oscars, Parasite also took home trophies for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

Parasite is also the first South Korean film to have received this much attention and recognition from the Academy Awards. Additionally, it even won the prestigious Palme d'Or honor at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Parasite is full of dark humor, poignancy, and suspense which revolves around two families. One quite rich and well-to-do, the other one poor, who will do anything to make ends meet. The commentary on class discrimination, greed, and apathy unfolds when the worlds of these families meet.

Parasite was made on a budget of 11 million dollars. So far, it has grossed 266.9 million dollars worldwide. This statistic alone makes the Oscar-winning movie the highest-grossing South Korean film.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.