Ker govt directs NORKA to help crew of Malayalam film stranded

The Kerala government on Friday directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), which looks after the affairs of Keralites abroad, to help the film crew from the state stranded in Jordan due to lockdown initiated there over the spread of Covid-19. Actor Prithviraj, director Blessy and the film crew are in Jordan for the shoot of a movie.

"The Kerala chief ministerhas instructed the Norka principal secretary to contact the Embassy in Jordan and provide assistance to the film crew. As of now, the team has resumed the shooting," a release issued by the chief minister's office said. The Embassy has also assured that they would keep in touch with the movie crew and provide all assistance to them.

The crew was in Jordan shooting for a movie based on a novel, 'Goat Days' written by Benyamin. 'Aadujeevitham' (Goat Days) is a 2008 Malayalam novel about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia written by author Benyamin.

