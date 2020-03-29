Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Tripura

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Teliamura, around 40 km from here, on Saturday evening for entering India without valid documents, police said. They were arrested as they were moving around suspiciously in the town, the Officer-in-charge of Teliamura police station, Swapan Debbarma, said.

They were identified as 22-year-old Rubel Das and 20- year-old Kripa, and both are the residents of the Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh, Debbarma said. They entered India about three months ago and were staying at Jirania sub-division in West Tripura district, the police officer said.

They will be produced before a local court on Monday, he said, adding that an investigation has been initiated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

