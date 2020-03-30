Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K's cultural academy releases song to raise awareness about coronavirus

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:05 IST
J-K's cultural academy releases song to raise awareness about coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) on Monday released a song to spread awareness among masses about the deadly coronavirus and the need for staying home to break the transmission chain. The song is written by poet Muzafar Hussain Dilber and sung by Munir Ahmad Munir.

The song titled, 'Traw Nerun Te Pherun Watan Baya' (stop going out and roaming the streets brother), covers a wide range of aspects of genesis of coronavirus and the havoc created by it across the globe. The secretary of JKAACL, Muneer-ul-Islam, said artistes across the globe have been encouraging people to combat coronavirus though various mediums of art.

He said as the deadly disease continues to evolve, Jammu and Kashmir is taking a proactive approach to help ensure the safety of the people. He said there is a greater need to generate awareness among people, locally in their own language and melody-which will help achieve the goal of fighting this virus.

The secretary said the JKAACL was also aiming to get the 'songs in plague' written and composed in other languages too. “We will be soon releasing a song on coronavirus awareness in Dogri language,” he said. Music composer and noted singer Munir Ahmad Mir said due to the lockdown, everything is shut and people back home need some entertainment.

“We as artistes wanted to raise coronavirus awareness through songs and JKAACL is always there to handhold us,” he said. “In these times of crisis too, JKAACL honoured the artistes and made us to do our bit to make some difference on the ground,” he added.

Another music composer Muzafar Bhat said he along with his friends is running an online platform called Kashur Studio. He said ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, they have been working on the tracks in their respective homes and sharing them with other artistes.

"We have released awareness songs. We will be soon releasing more songs to the general public,” he said. "Music is often called the universal language. Artistes have found that, when trying to spread lifesaving information about the coronavirus pandemic, it helps to have a catchy beat," Bhat said.

"Musicians will be recording songs about social distancing, spotting symptoms and, of course, washing hands. It's all part of an effort to get vital information about disease prevention to people who might not get it otherwise," Bhat added. PTI MIJ SNE SNE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Iran virus cases top 40,000

The number of declared coronavirus infections in Iran topped 40,000 Monday, as the government warned the outbreak could run for several more months and cost over 10,000 lives. With the tally climbing, President Hassan Rouhani stood accused ...

UN urges USD 2.5 tn in pandemic aid to developing nations

The UN called Monday for a USD 2.5-trillion aid package to help developing countries weather the COVID-19 pandemic, including debt cancellation and a health recovery Marshal Plan. A report from the United Nations Conference on Trade, Invest...

C'garh: Migrant worker placed in home quarantine hangs self

A 35-year-old man placed in home quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said. Ganpat Markam, a borewell drilli...

Govt package was ‘miserly and inadequate’: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday termed miserly and inadequate the governments economic package for the poor in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and urged it to announce a bold financial package. He said a confidence-boosting fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020