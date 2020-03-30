Drake finally reveals photos of his son, Adonis for the first time

Drake finally reveals photos of his son, Adonis for the first timeDevdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:18 IST
Canadian rapper Drake finally shared photos of his son, Adonis, more than two and a half years after the birth so fans could get a look at him for the very first time.
Drake is extremely private about his son, Adonis Graham but he finally shared pictures of him with fans on March 30. While reflecting on the important things in life during the coronavirus outbreak.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn't matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It's impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
In the image, the father-son duo wears black outfits, as Drake holds the little guy in his arms and stares at him.
In an interview, Drake said that he did not go on the public with news that he is the father of a child because he was waiting on the results of a DNA test. "I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that was my son and it wasn't," Drake added.
