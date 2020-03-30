Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drake finally reveals photos of his son, Adonis for the first time

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:18 IST
Drake finally reveals photos of his son, Adonis for the first time
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (champagnepapi)

Canadian rapper Drake finally shared photos of his son, Adonis, more than two and a half years after the birth so fans could get a look at him for the very first time.

Drake is extremely private about his son, Adonis Graham but he finally shared pictures of him with fans on March 30. While reflecting on the important things in life during the coronavirus outbreak.

View this post on Instagram

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn't matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It's impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

In the image, the father-son duo wears black outfits, as Drake holds the little guy in his arms and stares at him.

In an interview, Drake said that he did not go on the public with news that he is the father of a child because he was waiting on the results of a DNA test. "I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that was my son and it wasn't," Drake added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Iran virus cases top 40,000

The number of declared coronavirus infections in Iran topped 40,000 Monday, as the government warned the outbreak could run for several more months and cost over 10,000 lives. With the tally climbing, President Hassan Rouhani stood accused ...

UN urges USD 2.5 tn in pandemic aid to developing nations

The UN called Monday for a USD 2.5-trillion aid package to help developing countries weather the COVID-19 pandemic, including debt cancellation and a health recovery Marshal Plan. A report from the United Nations Conference on Trade, Invest...

C'garh: Migrant worker placed in home quarantine hangs self

A 35-year-old man placed in home quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak after he returned to his native Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh from Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide on Monday, police said. Ganpat Markam, a borewell drilli...

Govt package was ‘miserly and inadequate’: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday termed miserly and inadequate the governments economic package for the poor in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and urged it to announce a bold financial package. He said a confidence-boosting fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020