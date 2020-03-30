Drake finally reveals photos of his son, Adonis for the first time

Canadian rapper Drake finally shared photos of his son, Adonis, more than two and a half years after the birth so fans could get a look at him for the very first time.

Drake is extremely private about his son, Adonis Graham but he finally shared pictures of him with fans on March 30. While reflecting on the important things in life during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the image, the father-son duo wears black outfits, as Drake holds the little guy in his arms and stares at him.

In an interview, Drake said that he did not go on the public with news that he is the father of a child because he was waiting on the results of a DNA test. "I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that was my son and it wasn't," Drake added.

