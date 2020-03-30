Angelina Jolie keeps kids away from Brad Pitt amid coronavirus

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is self-isolating along with her children and maintaining distance from everyone including her former husband and actor Brad Pitt, according to a news report by Mirror.co.uk.

The 44-year-old actress has decided to keep the children with her rather than letting them be with Brad Pitt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their eldest child, Maddox, also flew down from South Korea, where he is studying at Yonsei University in Seoul. His semester was canceled and he has decided that he would rather be with his mother during the coronavirus threat.

While, Angelina Jolie is homeschooling her other children, Maddox plans to continue with his Korean and Russian studies. Jolie has decided to keep on top of the kids' studies by waking them up early and then set tasks throughout the day.

"At the moment they find their dad to be a really calming influence. Brad's more than happy to have his kids anytime they want, but of course, this will be Angie's decision," according to a media report.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to split in 2016 after a couple of years of marriage and four years later, their divorce is still not finalized.

