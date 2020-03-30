Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angelina Jolie keeps kids away from Brad Pitt amid coronavirus

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:22 IST
Angelina Jolie keeps kids away from Brad Pitt amid coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (angelinajolie_offiicial)

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is self-isolating along with her children and maintaining distance from everyone including her former husband and actor Brad Pitt, according to a news report by Mirror.co.uk.

The 44-year-old actress has decided to keep the children with her rather than letting them be with Brad Pitt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their eldest child, Maddox, also flew down from South Korea, where he is studying at Yonsei University in Seoul. His semester was canceled and he has decided that he would rather be with his mother during the coronavirus threat.

Maddox's semester was canceled, so he decided that he would rather be with his mom during this challenging time across the globe.

While, Angelina Jolie is homeschooling her other children, Maddox plans to continue with his Korean and Russian studies. Jolie has decided to keep on top of the kids' studies by waking them up early and then set tasks throughout the day.

"At the moment they find their dad to be a really calming influence. Brad's more than happy to have his kids anytime they want, but of course, this will be Angie's decision," according to a media report.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to split in 2016 after a couple of years of marriage and four years later, their divorce is still not finalized.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia to impose general quarantine over coronavirus

Georgia will impose a general quarantine and a nighttime curfew to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Sea nations prime minister announced Monday. The dynamics of the growth in new cases of the COVID-19 disease is alarming, Prime Min...

Implementation of Stamp Act changes deferred by 3 months till Jul 1

The Revenue Department on Monday said the provisions of the amended Indian Stamp Act, which was to come into force from April 1, will now be effective from July 1. To rationalise and harmonise the system of levying stamp duty and help curb ...

Brazil court stops Costa cruise crew coming ashore due to coronavirus

A Brazilian court has barred crew members from disembarking from the Costa Fascinosa cruise ship anchored with no passengers at the port of Santos after some of their mates developed coronavirus symptoms, city authorities said on Monday. Al...

Rise in cases of alcohol withdrawal symptoms after lockdown

Hyderabad, Mar 30 PTI There is a sudden spurt in the number of cases suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms cases in the city in view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown that has resulted in closure of liquor shops and bars, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020