Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian finally reveals her body scratches after a brutal fight with Kourtney Kardashian in the show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's fight took place on the April 2 episode.

Kim and Kourtney continued to charge at each other, and Kourtney was in tears afterward. Khloe Kardashian tried to break things up, but that only made Kourtney angrier, as she felt like Khloe was taking Kim's side.

Kim Kardashian took it up to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of the episode.

"It's not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day. They're so critical of me. Every day I'm like…why am I choosing to be in this environment? I think I just reached the point of not being able to tolerate it anymore, "Kourtney said.

Meanwhile, Kourtney met up with Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq to talk things out. She broke down in tears while explaining, "Every day they just pick on me and I just can't do it anymore. I'm almost more mad at Khloe than Kim. I expect it from Kim, but Khloe takes everyone's side except for me when I'm not even asking her opinion."

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. The series focuses mainly on sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

