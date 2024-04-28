Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Madhu Babu at his birthplace

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Madhusudan Das, popularly known as Madhu Babu on his 176th birth anniversary.Soon after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, Rahul visited the birthplace of Madhu Babu near Satyabhamapur in Odishas Cuttack district.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-04-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 12:53 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to Madhusudan Das, popularly known as Madhu Babu on his 176th birth anniversary.

Soon after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, Rahul visited the birthplace of Madhu Babu near Satyabhamapur in Odisha's Cuttack district. He paid floral tributes to the statue of Madhu Babu and interacted with girl students. Then, Gandhi left for Salipur, where he will launch campaigning in Odisha for Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Madhu Babu, also known as Utkal Gourav, was one of the prominent architects of modern Odisha.

Madhu Babu was the first Odia to complete a Bachelor of Arts. He worked untiringly for the political, social and economic uplift of the people of the state and is credited for enriching Odia literature.

