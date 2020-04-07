Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bangladesh premier issues stern warning to doctors evading duty

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:00 IST
COVID-19: Bangladesh premier issues stern warning to doctors evading duty
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued a stern warning to doctors who denied treating coronavirus patients after five more infected persons died, amid speculation that the country may face a massive hike in COVID-19 cases in the coming days of April. "I want to know their names...they are incapable of performing as doctors," she said this while exchanging views on the coronavirus situation with public representatives and government officials from Chittagong and Sylhet.

Hasina said doctors who denied treating patients have no right to continue their jobs. She also announced special incentives and "health insurance" for doctors, others providing services during the crisis. She also praised doctors mostly in government hospitals, calling them "frontline soldiers" in the war against coronavirus.

"We want to reward the brave health workers, including doctors, nurses and others who are working day and night to provide health care services to the people in this critical time...and a special health insurance scheme will be introduced for them," she said. "(But) those who lack a sense of humanity do not deserve incentives." Her remarks came a day after a 22-year-old postgraduate student of the Institute of Education and Research at Dhaka University (DU) died after some top Dhaka hospitals refused to treat him on suspicion of coronavirus.

Hasina said the license of doctors of those private facilities should be rescinded. A spokesman of the private hospitals earlier sought incentives claiming the private health facilities provide two-thirds of healthcare services in the country while in an apparent response to the call Hasina asked them to prove first their performance in serving distressed humanity.

"Prove your feelings for humanity in the coming few months, only then we will consider incentives for you as well," Hasina said. Hasina also said that the country may face a massive hike in coronavirus cases in the coming days of April as per the on-going trend across the world.

"We have got some reports, which said there will be a massive hike in Bangladesh. But, do not be worried as we are prepared to overcome the crisis," she said. Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research Director Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora in her daily briefing said that five more deaths and 41 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

"The COVID-19 toll now stands at 17 and cases of infection at 164," she said as the new cases suggested the highest number of deaths and infections in a day since the first case was detected on March 8 in Bangladesh. Flora said the fresh cases were detected by testing samples collected from 792 suspects in one day while 20 of the 41 infected people were detected in Dhaka and 15 in Narayanganj, the port city on the outskirts of the capital.

She also said, among the five deceased, four were male and one female. Off them two were above sixty years old, two were between the age of 50 to 60, another one was between 40 to 50 years old. Bangladesh on Monday suspended prayers for the public at mosques across the country in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued an emergency notice restricting the congregation in mosques. The ministry urged the public to pray at home. Bangladesh on Saturday extended the nationwide transport shutdown till April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus crisis spells trouble for many Egyptian breadwinners

Squatting with other day laborers under a bridge in Cairo, 48-year-old Yasser Nagi says he has waited in vain for two weeks for work on a construction site so he can feed his family.Egypt, like other countries, has been hit hard by the spre...

SC notice to Assam govt regarding release of people who spent 2 years in detention centres

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Assam Government on a plea seeking the release of people from detention centres in the state who have completed more than two years to avoid spreading of COVID-19, stating that the centres a...

Jim Carrey's book release postponed

The release of Hollywood star Jim Carreys book Memoirs and Misinformation has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, publishing house Alfred A Knopf has deferred the release of the book from May 5 ...

A COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures not in place: ICMR study

An ICMR study has found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not implemented, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. With preventive measures in place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020