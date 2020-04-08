Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Many organisations holding online cultural events & competitions

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:31 IST
Lockdown: Many organisations holding online cultural events & competitions

With the lockdown in force and people confined to their homes, many organizations in the city are now conducting online cultural events, including competitions and theatre events. The New Town Kolkata Development Authority is holding an online drawing, music, poem writing competition for children.

All the participants, from 4 to 17 years, will have to do is to register their names at the NKDA website mentioning their area of interest, an NKDA official said on Wednesday. The organisers will refer a particular date for every participant on which the video of his/her performance or poem will be uploaded on the link given by NKDA, he said, adding that children can register their names till April 14.

"The aim is to give a little bit of happiness to the children who are stuck in homes for so many days and bring a smile on their faces," NKDA chairman Debasish Sen told PTI. In a similar move, Dumdum Park Tarun Dal Durga Puja committee has started online registration for cultural competition - having drawing, poetry recital, singing segments - from Tuesday.

"Children from 4-17 years will be able to take part in the competition and the awards will be announced by this month," an organiser said. Arthur Miller's 'The Crucible' can be seen on YouTube by a city-based group which does unique music and theatre shows comprising youngsters.

"We have got around 600 views for the online theatre show shot within home till now. We wish more people, who cannot go out to theatres in the present situation, to see our adaptation of Miller's epic work at home and enjoy," Abhrajit Sen said on behalf of the group. A film production unit is organizing a competitive online film festival where anyone, above 13 years of age, can participate by registering and submitting a three-minute short film in any language on the subject decided by the organisers.

Asis Dutta said on behalf of the organisers that the shooting has to be done within the confines of home and following social distancing norms..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Qatar signs deal with IBG to increase airport capacity - aviation authority

April 8 Reuters - QATARS CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SAYS VIA TWEET THAT IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH IBG TO INCREASE CAPACITY OF HAMAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT QATAR CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY SAYS IN TWEET THE CONTRACT WITH IBG WILL MEET ALL REQUIREME...

EXCLUSIVE-BOJ to project economic contraction as pandemic damage deepens - sources

The Bank of Japan is likely to make a rare projection this month that the worlds third-largest economy will shrink this year, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to push the country deep into recession, sources familiar with its thinking ...

Tokyo sees biggest daily jump in infections as coronavirus emergency begins

Tokyo recorded 144 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic, the citys governor Yuriko Koike said, on the first day of a state of emergency aimed at containing the outbreak.Total infections...

OYO Promises India Workforce to Remain Unscathed During the Lockdown, Starts Furloughs or Temporary Leaves in Some International Markets

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir As a global hospitality crisis deepens, a certain number of employees in the US other countries to be placed on furloughs or temporary leaves Keeping its promise to the government and people of India, no me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020