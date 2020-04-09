Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quick Government Interventions have Eased Some of the Major Operational Challenges: MTaI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:51 IST
Quick Government Interventions have Eased Some of the Major Operational Challenges: MTaI

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents leading research-based medical technology companies that have a large footprint in manufacturing, R&D and healthcare worker training in India, is working with the government to ensure the continued supply of essential medical devices to the healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 situation in India. Mr. Pavan Choudary, Chairman and Director General, MTaI said, “The lockdown imposed has largely been able to minimize the community spread of the virus, however this had also inadvertently affected the supply chain of essential medical devices as the instructions given from the central government to ensure smooth supply were not properly translated at the state authority levels. We are thankful to the GOI led by Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) for its leadership and its unself-conscious outreach to other departments like Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) (including Invest India) and Nava Sheva customs who joined hands to ensure Customs clearances for the medical devices which were earlier stuck.” “DoP and the Invest India team under DPIIT have also helped the industry resume warehouse operations of medical devices in New Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. They have also facilitated curfew passes for essential staff for the supply of these essential products,” added Mr. Choudary. With limited courier services available and restrictions on manpower movement, many medical device companies are operating with skeletal staff which is proving to be a challenge in ensuring smooth supply of medical devices to Hospitals. There are issues at Mumbai ocean port, as well as in several cities outside the big six, which need quick resolution. About Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI)Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) is an association of research-based medical technology companies who have made remarkable investments in Manufacturing, R&D and Health Care Workers Training in India. MTaI represents a wide spectrum of the medical device industry with global experience in innovation and manufacturing. All the time stressing on the three hallmarks of healthcare - Quality, Consistency and Patient Safety, MTaI wants to be a responsible voice of the industry. The association is committed to improving access to affordable and quality healthcare for patients. Website: mtaiindia.org. Image: Mr. Pavan Choudary, Chairman and Director General, MTaI PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five test positive for coronavirus in MP's Khandwa

Five persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa and their contact tracing is underway, said District Collector Tanvi Sundriyal on Thursday. Out of the five new cases, while one is a local, the 4 are members of T...

Odisha woman held for violating lockdown norms, misbehaving with BDO

A woman working at a private company has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a block development officer BDO and his colleagues who caught her for violating the lockdown order in Odishas Jajpur district, police said. A team led by ...

Minimal impact on students' job offers, summer internships amid COVID-19 crisis: IIM-C

At a time when most business schools of the country are finding it difficult to safeguard students placements and summer internships in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta claimed to have weathered...

Google bans its employees from using Zoom over security concerns

Google has issued a ban on the use of Zoom teleconferencing platforms for its employees citing security concerns. Zoom has become one of the most popular services for free video chatting during the COVID-19 pandemic.Last week, Google emaile...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020