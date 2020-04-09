SIBM Pune launches unique initiative to continue corporate engagement amid COVID-19 crisis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] April 9 (ANI/Digpu): While teaching and learning with recorded lectures and asynchronous webinar sessions are taken by many educational institutions of the country, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (SIBM Pune) has gone a step ahead to continue engagement with the corporate, which can be of immense value to it MBA and MBA (Innovation & Entrepreneurship) students by launching a unique online synchronous lecture series titled 'Learn from Home'. In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, when educational institutions are being forced to remain closed, SIBM Pune has come up with a new learning avenue, the "Learn From Home" (LFH) live webinar series, exclusively for its MBA and MBA(I&E) students. The series started on April 5, 2020 and is featuring one speaker daily during the ongoing nationwide lockdown period.

The months of April and May are usually when B-school students go for their summer internships with some corporate houses across India and abroad. However, with the country under lockdown, many companies have delayed the start of their summer internship programmes. To ensure that the students make the most of their time staying indoors, the student's council of SIBM Pune conceptualized the first-of-its-kind LFH series.

The student's council with the support of management has brought together a panel of illustrious speakers from the corporate world, comprising eminent business leaders and SIBM Pune alumni. "The corporate engagement achieved through the webinar series will enable our students to enhance their learning, reaffirming the essence of a B-school where learning never stops," said Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director of SIBM Pune and Dean Faculty of Management Symbiosis International University.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations have been forced to go digital, allowing their employees to work from home. Many companies have also changed the format of their summer internship programmes to virtual mode. The experts who have been roped in for the LFH series shall share their views, insights, and learnings on various pertinent topics such as 'Marketing in the era of COVID-19', 'How to ace Summer Internship', etc.

"The corporate perspective about the real-time repercussions and impending impact on the national as well as global economy due to the coronavirus onslaught, will give the much-needed clarity to students. Learnings gained from the webinar series would equip the young minds with the required intellectual prowess for the challenges ahead", shared Dr Raman. Taking the teaching learning online has been followed by many educational institutions but continuing engagement with the corporate has not been taken up by many.

SIBM Pune is also continuing the Management Development Programmes for its corporate clients using their WebEx, Microsoft Teams (Skype for Business) and Google hangout tools. "It was a great experience to take a live synchronous MDP class from my home, to one of our prestigious corporate clients. I could engage with almost 50 participants, who joined my virtual class from their homes," said Prof Sandeep Bhattacharya, SIBM Pune.

SIBM Pune also has given free access to 3800 courses and 400 specializations from Coursera to all its students. Free Coursera access is a boon to students, as they can learn specific courses from universities across the globe without paying a penny for the same. "Access to Coursera is a great help to all of us. We all can use this platform to add value, knowledge and skills during this lockdown period," said Bhuvan Deepak Chada, President, Students' Council SIBM Pune.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.