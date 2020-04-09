NIIT Ltd launches a free 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' to support the fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, today announced that it has specially designed and launched the NIIT 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' course to support India's fight against COVID-19. The online course has been made available absolutely free on www.niit.com portal and will help facilitate remote working for adults.

The Remote Work Excellence Kit is suited for corporate executives, small and medium businesspersons, and management students. The online course covers areas such as how to set up a remote office, establishing a remote presence, setting up and running virtual meetings, time management while working from home, remote business etiquettes, and also best practices derived from NIIT's experience of working with the best companies globally. "It is abundantly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic not only poses a massive health challenge, it will also lead to economic slowdown and a change in how businesses are conducted worldwide. In the immediate term, Work from Home is important to not only maintain social distancing but also as a means of keeping the economy ticking. Going forward, it has the potential to become a norm rather than an exception. I am glad that the NIIT team has been able to quickly develop this useful and timely Remote Work Excellence kit", said Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT Ltd.

"As a service to our nation and to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, we have made it free for all Indian nationals", added Thadani. "As companies are striving for business continuity, they are doing the best to support employees. With majority of the workforce working from home, flexible, virtual work arrangements isn't all that employees need, to continue to do their jobs. They would also require some calibration & adjustments that can often pose some challenges too. NIIT's 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' is a great resource that I see will enable employees to tackle and deal with the challenges of remote working and also help manage the associated stress that come along with it", shared Amit Aggarwal, VP & CEO, IT-ITES Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM.

When the aspirants log onto the course, they also get the option to contribute to the PM CARES Fund, which is enabled through the NIIT Foundation. The PM CARES Fund has been set up by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to provide relief to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to clarify that the people opting for the course DO NOT need to pay any course fee to NIIT to complete the course. The contribution to the PM CARES Fund is also optional. The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing global crisis. NIIT Limited is concerned for the victims of the disease, their families, and anyone else who is being adversely affected by this tragic outbreak.

