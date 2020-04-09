Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIIT Ltd launches a free 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' to support the fight against COVID-19

NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, today announced that it has specially designed and launched the NIIT 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' course to support India's fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:29 IST
NIIT Ltd launches a free 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' to support the fight against COVID-19
NIIT. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, today announced that it has specially designed and launched the NIIT 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' course to support India's fight against COVID-19. The online course has been made available absolutely free on www.niit.com portal and will help facilitate remote working for adults.

The Remote Work Excellence Kit is suited for corporate executives, small and medium businesspersons, and management students. The online course covers areas such as how to set up a remote office, establishing a remote presence, setting up and running virtual meetings, time management while working from home, remote business etiquettes, and also best practices derived from NIIT's experience of working with the best companies globally. "It is abundantly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic not only poses a massive health challenge, it will also lead to economic slowdown and a change in how businesses are conducted worldwide. In the immediate term, Work from Home is important to not only maintain social distancing but also as a means of keeping the economy ticking. Going forward, it has the potential to become a norm rather than an exception. I am glad that the NIIT team has been able to quickly develop this useful and timely Remote Work Excellence kit", said Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, NIIT Ltd.

"As a service to our nation and to contribute to the fight against COVID-19, we have made it free for all Indian nationals", added Thadani. "As companies are striving for business continuity, they are doing the best to support employees. With majority of the workforce working from home, flexible, virtual work arrangements isn't all that employees need, to continue to do their jobs. They would also require some calibration & adjustments that can often pose some challenges too. NIIT's 'Remote Work Excellence Kit' is a great resource that I see will enable employees to tackle and deal with the challenges of remote working and also help manage the associated stress that come along with it", shared Amit Aggarwal, VP & CEO, IT-ITES Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM.

When the aspirants log onto the course, they also get the option to contribute to the PM CARES Fund, which is enabled through the NIIT Foundation. The PM CARES Fund has been set up by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi to provide relief to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to clarify that the people opting for the course DO NOT need to pay any course fee to NIIT to complete the course. The contribution to the PM CARES Fund is also optional. The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing global crisis. NIIT Limited is concerned for the victims of the disease, their families, and anyone else who is being adversely affected by this tragic outbreak.

The company will continue to monitor the situation and explore options to contribute in the fight against this pandemic. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia buys stakes in four big European oil firms -source

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes in four major European oil companies, a source familiar with the transaction said. The four are Royal Dutch Shell, Frances Total , Norways Equinor a...

EU piles pressure on the Netherlands to unblock coronavirus response deal

European Union governments piled pressure on the Netherlands on Thursday to unblock half-a-trillion euros of economic support to fight the coronavirus ahead of a meeting of finance ministers, with Italy saying the very future of the EU was ...

Lockdown : Doorstep ration distribution underway in North Sikkim

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said that the take-home ration is being distributed to the beneficaries at their doorsteps here on Thursday. Doorstep distribution of Take-Home Ration to beneficiaries underway by Anganwadi worker...

'Football Leaks' hacker Rui Pinto placed on house arrest

Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto, the originator of Football Leaks, who is facing trial for attempted blackmail has been placed under house arrest after leaving precautionary detention, his lawyers told AFP. Pinto, 31, was extradited from Hungar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020