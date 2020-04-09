'ProDot' Contributes Rs. One Million to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)ProDot, the only Cartridge Manufacturer in India today announced that it has contributed Rs. One Million towards the Prime Minister CARES Fund to fight Coronavirus pandemic across the country. ProDot, trademark name under Datalink Industrial Corporation, is the only Make in India Company that manufactures compatible laser toner cartridges and computer accessories like mouse, keyboards etc. Following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on 28 March 2020 by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi. The fund will be used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the Coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future. In India, approx. 5274 people have been affected by Coronovirus out of these have been confirmed out of these 411 people have been recovered and 149 people have died. In the world, 15,11,104 people have been affected by Coronavirus, out of these 3,28,661 people have recovered and 88,338 people have died. According to Mr. Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation, “We tried to do our bit by contributing towards the PM CARES Fund. The tough and long battle against Coronavirus can’t be won without the participation of each and every citizen, therefore, urging and motivating all to contribute anything to something. We wish to motivate others to do their bit." About ProDotDatalink Industrial Corporation with its brand name ‘ProDot’ is an ISO 9001:2008; CE and FCC certified company and has become a pioneer in the IT Industry today. With its own manufacturing house at Dehradun spread over 50,000 sq. ft. area, it offers in-house produced Computer Accessories and Peripherals in an ever-increasing network of 10000+ dealers selling more than 10 million products per annum from its diversified product portfolio of keyboard, mouse, antivirus products, surge protectors, refilling aids, laptop adapters, compatible laser cartridges, ribbons, etc. What began as an iconoclast blue-themed brand with mere 1% market share in the late 1990s today enjoys more than 70% monopoly in dot matrix printer cartridges. This has been the journey of ProDot, the first Indian brand to introduce the concept of dot matrix ribbon refills. ProDot made ribbon refills as easy and accessible as replacing ball point refills. Image: Mr. Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation PWRPWR

