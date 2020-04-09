Left Menu
Development News Edition

'ProDot' Contributes Rs. One Million to PM CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:41 IST
'ProDot' Contributes Rs. One Million to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)ProDot, the only Cartridge Manufacturer in India today announced that it has contributed Rs. One Million towards the Prime Minister CARES Fund to fight Coronavirus pandemic across the country. ProDot, trademark name under Datalink Industrial Corporation, is the only Make in India Company that manufactures compatible laser toner cartridges and computer accessories like mouse, keyboards etc. Following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on 28 March 2020 by the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi. The fund will be used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the Coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future. In India, approx. 5274 people have been affected by Coronovirus out of these have been confirmed out of these 411 people have been recovered and 149 people have died. In the world, 15,11,104 people have been affected by Coronavirus, out of these 3,28,661 people have recovered and 88,338 people have died. According to Mr. Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation, “We tried to do our bit by contributing towards the PM CARES Fund. The tough and long battle against Coronavirus can’t be won without the participation of each and every citizen, therefore, urging and motivating all to contribute anything to something. We wish to motivate others to do their bit." About ProDotDatalink Industrial Corporation with its brand name ‘ProDot’ is an ISO 9001:2008; CE and FCC certified company and has become a pioneer in the IT Industry today. With its own manufacturing house at Dehradun spread over 50,000 sq. ft. area, it offers in-house produced Computer Accessories and Peripherals in an ever-increasing network of 10000+ dealers selling more than 10 million products per annum from its diversified product portfolio of keyboard, mouse, antivirus products, surge protectors, refilling aids, laptop adapters, compatible laser cartridges, ribbons, etc. What began as an iconoclast blue-themed brand with mere 1% market share in the late 1990s today enjoys more than 70% monopoly in dot matrix printer cartridges. This has been the journey of ProDot, the first Indian brand to introduce the concept of dot matrix ribbon refills. ProDot made ribbon refills as easy and accessible as replacing ball point refills. Image: Mr. Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown : Delhi police registers case against Bengali Market pastry shop owner for violation of social distancing

A case was registered against owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market for alleged violations of social distancing norms during the lockdown, Delhi Police said on Thursday. Out of 30 shop workers, 28 have been sent to shelter homes while 2 ...

Coronavirus: Number of cases in UP rises to 410

The number of cases of coronavirus infections in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 410 on Thursday, with 49 more people testing positive. The count was 361 on Wednesday.As many as 410 people have tested positive so far in 40 districts of the state, ...

Kenya's speciality coffee growers hit as lockdowns close global coffee shops

Like many specialty coffee growers, Kenyan exporter Jackson Kanampiu has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis as consumers are barred from the coffee shops that serve niche brews and opt for shop-bought offerings.Kanampiu spent four year...

Rs.15000Cr funds sanctioned for COVID-19 response and health preparedness

Government of India GoI has announced significant investments to the tune of Rs.15000 crores for India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. The funds sanctioned will be utilized for immediate COVID-19 Emergenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020