Left Menu
Development News Edition

'ProDot' contributes Rs 1 million to PM CARES Fund

ProDot, the only Cartridge Manufacturer in India today announced that it has contributed Rs 1 million towards the Prime Minister CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:29 IST
'ProDot' contributes Rs 1 million to PM CARES Fund
Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): ProDot, the only Cartridge Manufacturer in India today announced that it has contributed Rs 1 million towards the Prime Minister CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic across the country. ProDot, trademark name under Datalink Industrial Corporation, is the only Make in India Company that manufactures compatible laser toner cartridges and computer accessories like mouse, keyboards etc.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on March 28 this year by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The fund will be used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the Coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future. In India, approximately 5274 people have been affected by coronovirus out of these have been confirmed out of these 411 people have been recovered and 149 people have died. In the world, 15,11,104 people have been affected by Coronavirus, out of these 3,28,661 people have recovered and 88,338 people have died.

Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation said: "We tried to do our bit by contributing towards the PM CARES Fund. The tough and long battle against Coronavirus can't be won without the participation of each and every citizen, therefore, urging and motivating all to contribute anything to something. We wish to motivate others to do their bit." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Total 248 tons of cargo transported by Lifeline UDAN during lockdown

During the Covid-19 lockdown period, essential medical supplies including consignments of ICMR, HLL, and others are continuously being delivered across the country. Domestic public and private airline operators such as Air India, IAF, Pawan...

Why didn't Delhi police stop program at Markaz, Nizamuddin, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra increased because of this: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are a result of Delhi Police not stopping the Tablighi Jamaats religious gathering in Markaz, Nizamuddin following which the at...

CRPF distributes food, essential commodities among people in various districts of J-K

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has started distributing essential commodities among people at different districts in Jammu and Kashmir including Baramullah and Anantnag during the lockdown in order to provide them some relief. Rajesh...

Bank of England to finance UK government if markets turn sour

The Bank of England has agreed to temporarily lend the government money if needed to help finance its massive COVID-19 spending plans, reviving a measure used during the 2008 financial crisis.Sensitive to claims it is resorting to monetary ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020