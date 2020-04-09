'ProDot' contributes Rs 1 million to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): ProDot, the only Cartridge Manufacturer in India today announced that it has contributed Rs 1 million towards the Prime Minister CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic across the country. ProDot, trademark name under Datalink Industrial Corporation, is the only Make in India Company that manufactures compatible laser toner cartridges and computer accessories like mouse, keyboards etc.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) was created on March 28 this year by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The fund will be used for combating, containment and relief efforts against the Coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future. In India, approximately 5274 people have been affected by coronovirus out of these have been confirmed out of these 411 people have been recovered and 149 people have died. In the world, 15,11,104 people have been affected by Coronavirus, out of these 3,28,661 people have recovered and 88,338 people have died.

Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation said: "We tried to do our bit by contributing towards the PM CARES Fund. The tough and long battle against Coronavirus can't be won without the participation of each and every citizen, therefore, urging and motivating all to contribute anything to something. We wish to motivate others to do their bit." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

