PMLA Court frames charges against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in 8.86-acre land case

The Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Ranchi on Wednesday framed charges against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with the alleged 8.86-acre land scam case in the Bargain circle area. Soren appeared before the court through video conferencing during the hearing. The development came after the Jharkhand High Court earlier had refused to stay the framing of charges against the Chief Minister. Following the High Court's order, Soren appeared before the Special PMLA court.

During the hearing, CM Hemant Soren denied the allegations levelled against him and termed the charges as baseless. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named a total of 17 individuals as accused in the case. The process of framing charges against the other accused had already been completed at different stages, with Soren being the last accused against whom charges were framed.

Addressing the media persons, CM Soren's counsel, Sanjeev Sahay, said, "We had filed a petition in the High Court challenging Section 44(d) because it is constitutionally unreasonable; the High Court issued a notice on this matter today. Meanwhile, in the Special Court today, charges were framed, and the matter has now been scheduled for November 30 for further consideration and evidence. Yes, the trial will take place. We pleaded not guilty." Speaking to ANI, Advocate Sanjay Kumar said that charges against all other accused in the case had already been framed, while proceedings against the Chief Minister were pending as he had approached higher courts through legal remedies.

"Today, the framing of charges took place. Charges had already been framed against all other accused individuals; only the Chief Minister's charges remained pending because he had previously pursued certain legal avenues in higher courts. A date was set for this, and the charges were formally framed this evening," Kumar said. He added that Hemant Soren appeared before the court through video conferencing and denied the allegations levelled against him.

"After hearing them, he denied the allegations, stating that the charges levelled against him by the prosecution were incorrect and baseless. He maintained his innocence. Following this, the matter proceeds to trial," the advocate said. The case relates to alleged illegal acquisition and transfer of 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi’s Bargain area. The ED had registered a money laundering case in connection with the alleged land transaction.

On September 19, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea seeking an immediate stay on proceedings against him before the Special PMLA Court here in connection with the alleged Bargain land purchase case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Soren had approached the High Court challenging the Special PMLA court's June decision, which had rejected his discharge application. In June, the special trial court held that the ED had placed sufficient prima facie evidence on record to proceed against the Chief Minister, thereby refusing to drop the proceedings against him. (ANI)