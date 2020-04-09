Left Menu
Anamika Rashtrawar elavated as MD, CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance

Anamika Roy Rashtrawar has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd, which makes her the first woman of a large private sector general insurance company to hold this position.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:24 IST
Rashtrawar has served in the both public and private sector general insurance companies. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtrawar takes over from Warendra Sinha who has retired after three years of holding the top position.

Rashtrawar joined IFFCO Tokio General Insurance as a whole-time director in June 2018. She spearheaded the company's business transformation project and expanded operations in tier two, three and four towns. "IFFCO Tokio is well-positioned to take on the emerging challenges in the insurance industry in India as it has the best team and excellent business partners and loyal clients," she said in a statement.

Rashtrawar has over three decades of experience and has served in both public and private sector general insurance companies. She is a post-graduate in English from Kolkata University, a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India, a chartered property casualty underwriter from US-based The Institutes and is also a Chevening scholar. IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and Tokio Marine Group, the largest listed insurance group in Japan.

