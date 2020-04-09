Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's air passenger traffic records 3-5% negative growth in FY'20: Icra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:17 IST
India's air passenger traffic records 3-5% negative growth in FY'20: Icra

The country's air passenger traffic registered a negative growth of 3-5 per cent in the last fiscal as traffic slowed even before the coronavirus outbreak due to multiple reasons, including closure of Jet Airways, according to rating agency Icra. The agency, on Thursday said the de-growth was largely driven by higher airfares in the wake of large scale flight cancellations following shutting down of Jet Airways and overall sluggishness in demand.

Jet Airways stopped operations in April last year. A gradual recovery in domestic traffic is expected once the commercial air services are restored while the international traffic would take a couple of quarters to come back to the normal level, the agency said.

Commercial flight services have been suspended till April 14 amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections. "Overall, except for the closure of airport operations, excluding cargo, the passenger traffic witnessed the de-growth in the range of 3-5 per cent for FY2020," Icra said during a media webinar on Thursday.

The growth in passenger traffic as well as aircaft movement slowed down considerably during nine months of FY 2020 even before the coronavirus pandemic, it added, Financial year 2020 ended on March 31. Noting that the growth in air traffic largely depends on economic cycle in the country, Icra said over the last decade, aircraft traffic movement grew at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.2 per cent between FY 2009 and FY 2019. However, there was a decline in FY09 and FY13.

The traffic saw double-digit growth every year in last four years, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No one should talk about integrity in Pakistan cricket: Salman Butt

Integrity is not something which should be talked about in Pakistan cricket, fumed tainted Salman Butt as he lashed out at those demanding a life ban on players who have been penalised for corruption. Butt had served a five-year ban betw...

India, Russia decide to cooperate with each other to deal with coronavirus pandemic

India and Russia on Thursday deliberated on the fast evolving global situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis and decided to help each other in facilitating any requirement of medicines and medical equipment to deal with the pandemic...

Health Ministry stresses on rational use of PPEs, says India has sufficient stock

Thed Union Health Ministry on Thursday stressed on the rational use of personal protective equipments PPEs by healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients amid concerns over their dwindling numbers in the country. Joint Secretary at the...

Canada loses 1 million jobs in March as coronavirus hammers labor market

Canada lost a record-breaking 1 million jobs in March while the unemployment rate soared to 7.8, official data showed on Thursday, as the new coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of non-essential businesses. Statistics Canada said the da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020