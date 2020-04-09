February IIP expands to 4.5 pc from 2 pc month-on-month

Industrial output in February grew at 4.5 per cent as against a 0.2 per cent a year earlier, data released by the government on Thursday showed. The growth was 2 per cent in the previous month. "The quick estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 for February stands at 133.3, which is 4.5 per cent higher as compared to the level in February 2019," according to an official statement.

The cumulative growth for the period April-February 2019-20 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 0.9 per cent, it said. The numbers come amid uncertainty in the global economy with hundreds of countries struggling to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

The indices of industrial production for mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for February stand at 123.7, 133.5 and 149.1 respectively with the corresponding growth rates of 10 per cent, 3.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent as compared to February 2019. The cumulative growth in these three sectors during April to February 2019-20 over the corresponding period of 2018-19 has been 1.9 per cent, 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively.

(ANI)

