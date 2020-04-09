Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITI, DRDO to sign pact for producing portable ventilators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:21 IST
ITI, DRDO to sign pact for producing portable ventilators

Electronics manufacturing company ITI Limited and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are set to sign an agreement for the manufacturing of portable ventilators, a top official of the public sector firm said on Thursday.\ The company expects to start production of the ventilators in about two-and-a-half months from the date of signing of the memorandum of understanding and technology transfer of the ventilator technology to it from the DRDO

"We are going to sign a memorandum of understanding with DRDO in the next 2-3 days for the transfer of technology for portable ventilators. We will get 80-90 per cent components locally and the rest will have to be imported. We expect to start manufacturing ventilators in the Bengaluru plant in two-and-a-half months from the date of technology transfer," ITI Chairman and Managing Director RM Agarwal told PTI

\ He said that the cost of ventilators will depend on the size of the order that the PSU will get.\\ "The cost of ventilators that we will produce will be lower than units of the same quality. Being a PSU, we will not charge high margins. The final cost cannot be estimated at present because the cost of components for low volume production will be high and less for high volume production. Once DRDO transfers technology, we will start working on material cost and orders," Agarwal said.\\ \ndia might need anywhere between 110,000-220,000 ventilators by May 15 in the worst-case scenario if coronavirus infection continues to spread. The number of ventilators available in the country is a maximum of 57,000 at present and come with a cost of Rs 5-15 lakh, according to a Brookings report.\\ \Agarwal said that the portable ventilator will cost less than the ICU ventilators and the DRDO technology can be used for catering needs of armed forces in future.\\ He said that ITI can expand manufacturing of portable ventilators at three other locations -Mankapur and Rae Bareily in Uttar Pradesh and Palakkad in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hry govt to pay double salary to govt doctors, nurses

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar ttar made the announcement after a meeting ...

Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on decree to help virus-hit economy

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the Senate on an emergency decree that lays out measures worth 25 billion euros 28 billion to support the economy battered by a severe COVID-19 outbreak. The package, dubbed the He...

Surveillance beefed up contain COVID-19 spread as death toll nears 200, positive cases about 6,500

From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states on Thursday beefed up surveillance and enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as t...

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020