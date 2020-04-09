Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: SWISS airline operates special flight to repatriate Europeans from India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:00 IST
Coronavirus: SWISS airline operates special flight to repatriate Europeans from India

Amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Lufthansa group's SWISS airline on Thursday said it is conducting a special flight from Delhi to Zurich to repatriate Swiss citizens and other European nationals. SWISS airline's wide-body A330 aircraft from Zurich landed at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning at 5.15 am. After picking up some passengers from Mumbai, it will head to Delhi to pick up the remaining passengers.

The flight will depart at 1.35 am from Delhi on Friday morning for Zurich "carrying Swiss and other European nationals home at a time when no international flights are operating to and from India due to the global air traffic lockdown", a press release by the SWISS airline stated. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are allowed to operate during this lockdown. George Ettiyil, Senior Director Sales South AsiaLufthansa Group, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, we are tasked with the duty and privilege to bring people back to their homes in this time of unprecedented global crisis. "We are thankful to be able to help the government officials in India and Switzerland with this special flight," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IS attack in Syria kills 18 regime forces: monitor

Islamic State group jihadists on Thursday killed at least 18 regime fighters in an attack in central Syria, a war monitor said. Pro-government fighters backed by Russian air strikes were battling off the jihadists on the outskirts of the de...

President confident CSIR enable SA to fight against COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed confidence in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR technology and data which will enable the country to fight against the Coronavirus COVID-19.As a nation, we should be proud that w...

COVID-19: Hry govt to pay double salary to govt doctors, nurses

The Haryana government on Thursday announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Chief Minister Manohar ttar made the announcement after a meeting ...

Italy govt wins Senate confidence vote on decree to help virus-hit economy

The Italian government on Thursday won a confidence vote in the Senate on an emergency decree that lays out measures worth 25 billion euros 28 billion to support the economy battered by a severe COVID-19 outbreak. The package, dubbed the He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020