RBI urges bank customers to adopt digital payment modes, launches Twitter campaign

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged bank customers to adopt digital modes of payment that are convenient and safe. The usage of digital modes to make transactions has become all the more important as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, imposed to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus, has restricted the movement of people.

In a Twitter campaign launched in public interest, the RBI emphasised on transacting digitally as it gives the convenience of making payments anytime and anywhere. The face of the campaign is Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The RBI, through the campaign, reiterated the multiple digital payment options such as NEFT, IMPS, UPI and BBPS that are available 24*7. Recently, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in a video message appealed to the public to use every precautionary measure, including digital banking, to maintain social distance.

"One major way of protecting ourselves from coronavirus would be to use all kinds of digital payments including debit cards, credit cards, and various mobile apps. Pay digital, stay safe," the Governor had said in the video. According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 169 and the number of cases climbed to 5,865 in the country on Thursday.

