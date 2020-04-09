Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok pledges USD 250 mn for COVID-19 relief

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:58 IST
TikTok pledges USD 250 mn for COVID-19 relief

TikTok, the fast-growing mobile video app, pledged Thursday to contribute $250 million to coronavirus relief efforts around the world. The Chinese-based firm, which US officials and lawmakers have assailed for potential security risks, said the funds would be for "front line medical workers, educators, and local communities deeply affected by the global crisis." TikTok's move follows similar announcements from technology firms including Google, Facebook and Netflix as well as from leaders of Microsoft, Amazon and Twitter.

"We are committed to playing our part in that global outpouring of mutual support and giving," TikTok president Alex Zhu said in a statement. "We want to magnify all we are seeing across our community and translate it into concrete relief for those most affected by this crisis." TikTok said USD 150 million of the funds would be allocated for medical staffing, supplies, and hardship relief for health care workers through the US Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and agencies working to distribute supplies in hard-hit countries including India, Indonesia, Italy and South Korea.

Another USD 40 million will be donated to "organizations that serve groups representative of TikTok's diverse user communities, including musicians, artists, nurses, educators, and families that have come together on our platform," Zhu said. TikTok said it would match USD 10 million in donations to its "community relief fund," with some of that going to artists, songwriters, and music professionals hurt by cancelled performances and gig work.

Another USD 50 million will be applied to a "creative learning fund" to support distance learning efforts worldwide. TikTok, popular with teens for its short music videos, has become one of the most widely used social platforms in recent months and has seen interest surge during the pandemic.

The application, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, saw 65 million worldwide downloads in March, according to analytics site SensorTower. But officials from the FBI, the Justice Department and Homeland Security have warned that the video-sharing app could become another tool exploited by Chinese intelligence services.

TikTok has denied any ties with the Chinese government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 fishermen drown, 2 missing in AP boat capsize

Four fishermen drowned and two others were missing after their boat capsized in backwaters in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday. A group of 19 fishermen were returning to Urlagonditippa village after fishing in the...

New York sees drop in new hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

New York saw a sharp drop in the number of people newly admitted to a hospital in the past 24 hours to the lowest level in the coronavirus crisis, a sign that social distancing steps are working, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo...

Two coronavirus deaths reported in AP, toll rises to six

Eds Adds details Amaravati, April 9 PTI Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363. One more pati...

RBI urges bank customers to adopt digital payment modes, launches Twitter campaign

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday urged bank customers to adopt digital modes of payment that are convenient and safe. The usage of digital modes to make transactions has become all the more important as the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020