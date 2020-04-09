Left Menu
Development News Edition

More needs to be done for informal sector workers: Niti VC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:00 IST
More needs to be done for informal sector workers: Niti VC

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said India's informal sector is too large and more needs to be done for workers employed in the segment, including giving them social security cover.               "We have too large informal sector (93 per cent of our workforce) in our economy where workers have no social security.This informality of our workforce has to be brought down.            " Time has come to do much more (for informal sector workers)  than just signing ILO treaties," he said at an event organised by Bennett University's Times School of Media.                       Citing the recent example of thousands of migrant workers trying to rush back home after the imposition of the coronavirus lockdown, Kumar said, "Otherwise, we won't be able to control migrant labour which went out of cities recently... Putting in place social and medical security net is critical for all of us."               Talking about medical education, the Niti Aayog vice chairman said India will have to devote a lot more resources for research in the field.                       "We need to get our act together... we need to revamp our public health system. We need to reduce cost of medical education. We don't need to over-specialise our medical professionals," Kumar emphasised.             "We have... neglected traditional medical disciplines like Ayurveda very very badly," he added.             Kumar also said he hopes there will be enough resources available with the public authorities to deal with emergency situations.             "For example, NDMA should have enough funds for this contingency...because disasters will happen, pandemic is a form of disaster and it needs much more bigger planning," he said.               Speaking at the event, former chief economic advisor Arvind Virmani said the economic effect of the current lockdown is at 2.8 per cent of GDP.           Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said sectors like mining, manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, travel and tourism are badly hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...

2 quarantined medical staff of Ganga Ram; 2 OPD patients test positive for COVID-19

Two medical staff of a leading private hospital who were earlier quarantined have tested positive for coronavirus infection, hospital authorities said on Thursday. As many as 114 health workers&#160;of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital SGRH were&#160;...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020