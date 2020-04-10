Three professional institutes to donate nearly Rs 29 cr in fight against coronavirus

Professional institutes representing chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants will donate nearly Rs 29 crore to the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India... have come forward to donate an amount of Rs 28.80 crore to PM-CARES Fund for providing assistance to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," an official release said on Friday.

The three institutes come under the corporate affairs ministry. While the chartered accountants' institute would be contributing Rs 21 crore, the company secretaries' institute would donate Rs 5.25 crore.

The cost accountants' institute would provide Rs 2.55 crore. The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) has been set up with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation as posed by the pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.