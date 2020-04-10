Avanti launches Sankalp app for Hindi-medium students

Social enterprise unit Avanti on Friday said it has launched a free learning app -Sankalp - for Hindi medium students of Class 9-12. "The Sankalp app has recorded video content, solved examples and quizzes in all NCERT topics of mathematics and science built in collaboration with government school teachers and pedagogical experts in India and at Harvard University," it said in a statement. The coims at adding content for all subjects from kindergarten to Class 12 on this app in the next few months. The application can be downloaded from its website avanti.in

"In addition, Avanti has announced free live classes on the Sankalp YouTube channel for class 9-12. These classes will also be streamed on TikTok, Facebook and other social media platforms," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.