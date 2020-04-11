Left Menu
Paytm collects Rs 100 cr contributions for PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Digital payments platform Paytm on Saturday said contributions for the PM-CARES Fund for the COVID-19 crisis have crossed Rs 100 crore on its platform. Paytm had earlier announced it aims to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. It had said for every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI or Paytm Bank debit card, it will contribute an extra up to Rs 10. "In a little over 10 days, contributions have crossed Rs 100 crores on the Paytm app and the initiative is still going strong," Paytm said in a statement on Saturday. The company said its employees have also come together and contributed their salaries for the fund. "Over 1,200 employees have contributed their 15 days, one month, two months to even three months' salary for this noble cause," the statement said. Amit Veer, senior vice president at Paytm said every citizen in the country needs to come together to fight this global pandemic. "We urge fellow Indians to contribute wholeheartedly for this cause. We hope our humble contribution to this great cause helps us come out stronger as a nation," he added. Paytm also said it is seeking donations for meals for daily wage earners and is working on this initiative in association with the KVN Foundation. Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India

Tata Trusts and Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore -- by far the highest by any corporate

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore, while Reliance Industries' chief Mukesh Ambani had also committed a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles. Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts like providing sanitizers, masks and meals to people. The pandemic -- which has killed over 1,00,000 people across the world -- has claimed 239 lives in India so far. There are over 7,440 people infected with coronavirus in the country.

