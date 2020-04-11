Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Maputo [Mozambique] April 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with First Lady of Mozambique, Dr Isaura Ferrao Nyusi, announced the call for applications for their 'Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards in Mozambique. The theme of the awards is 'Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown'.

"This is how we mark World Health Day. The 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about corona virus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them", explained Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. "This unsettling period due to the coronavirus scare is difficult for everyone - both physically and mentally. While most countries are under complete lockdown or restricted movement, people do not know how to handle this situation. Social Distancing is our Social Responsibility and the only way to kill Coronavirus, however, it will take a lot of courage and discipline to practice it. Taking good care of your mental and physical health is important during this period. Therefore, we decided to initiate these awards in order to reward the journalists who are raising awareness in most effective and creative way on how to keep safe and stay physically & mentally healthy during this phase", added Dr Rasha Kelej.

The awards are open to all the journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from Mozambique and other Portuguese speaking countries along with English speaking, French speaking and Arabic speaking African countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation will extend the awards to include Middle Eastern, Latin American and Asian countries in the next few days to involve all media across the global South. "Since most of the people are confined to their homes, they are spending a lot of time reading and listening to news through different platforms. Media professionals, it is your time to help the people to take care good care of their mental & physical health during these disturbing times, through your creative, informational and motivational work. You can guide them to adjust to their new and different routine & rhythm of life", emphasized Dr Rasha Kelej.

Details of the Merck Foundation "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards Who can apply?

Journalists from print, online, radio and multimedia platforms from Mozambique and other Portuguese speaking; English speaking; French speaking and Arabic speaking African countries Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2020 How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via Email to info@merck-foundation.com along with your details (including Name, gender, country, media house, email address & mobile number) and entry as an attachment Categories and prize money:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.