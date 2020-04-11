Left Menu
Over 100 employees of Repos Energy donate salaries for the needy

Repos Energy, a door-to-door diesel delivery startup backed by Ratan Tata, has started a campaign to help people in distress due to the coronavirus outbreak with over 100 employees donating their entire month's salary for labourers and migrants.

Updated: 11-04-2020 13:41 IST
Over 100 employees of Repos Energy donate salaries for the needy
The company enables door-to-door delivery of diesel in nearly 65 Indian cities. Image Credit: ANI

Repos Energy, a door-to-door diesel delivery startup backed by Ratan Tata, has started a campaign to help people in distress due to the coronavirus outbreak with over 100 employees donating their entire month's salary for labourers and migrants. "We have managed to collect Rs 7 lakh from the employees and the company has contributed another Rs two lakh for the cause. We have already supported over 900 families in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad area by providing them with food provisions for the next 21 days," said Co-Founder Chetan Walunj.

Such an act only shows how the employees are optimistic and want to support the nation in times of crisis, he said. "The employees are already working in a risky environment by providing fuel to institutions like hospitals, government establishments and residential areas. This is the true spirit of humanity that has come to light with the collective support," said Walunj.His wife and Co-Founder Aditi said the company has retained every single employee and is in fact hiring more. "We have kept the morale of our team, high and every single member of the team is assured of his or her position in the organisation."Aditi said the entire team is well-bonded over video calling applications and keeping a check on routine work with daily meetings.Repos Energy leverages Internet of Things, cloud and easy but efficient payment solutions to enable door-to-door delivery of diesel in nearly 65 Indian cities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

