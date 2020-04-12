Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Starbucks to launch drive-through, home deliveries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:51 IST
Tata Starbucks to launch drive-through, home deliveries

Tata Starbucks is planning to launch drive-through outlets and home deliveries as it works on a new business models to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic, according to a top company official. The company, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd (formerly know as Tata Global Beverages) and Starbucks Corporation, termed the ongoing situation as "something our businesses have not experienced in many decades".

The coffee chain is also confident of old patrons coming back once the lockdown is over even as it is working on new business model to "thoughtfully expand" into areas with potential customers. "In the next few weeks, we are looking at announcing our first Drive Thru store in India. This will allow customers to engage with the brand in new and innovative ways," Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney told PTI in an email interview.

Besides, it is also increasing its focus on digital solutions like digital payments and transacting through mobile app. Tata Starbucks is also working on home delivery option to reach consumers' door steps. According to experts, post pandemic people would prefer lesser visits to the crowded places such as stores and QSRs.

"In the current conditions, one of most convenient ways to engage with our customers is through home deliveries, which allows them to enjoy their favourite beverages and food from the safety of their own homes," he added. Tata Starbuck is planning to expand its e-commerce play as part of its omni channel retail strategy.

"We are currently using e-commerce for our gift cards. Going forward we will certainly have new and exciting announcements to make in this space," Gurnaney said, adding that the current situation is going to drive digital, new ways of working and connecting with customers. Over expansion plans, Gurnaney replied Tata Starbucks would continue its growth with "optimism" in the Indian market by adding more stores and also introduce international best sellers and innovative offerings inspired by India cuisines in its menu to delight its customers.

"Expansion is key component for our growth and ranks high in our business plan. Each year, our aim is to thoughtfully expand into cities/ neighbourhoods where we feel our customers want to see us. "Our optimism and commitment to the long-term growth potential in India remains intact during the crisis period. We are confident we will be back to business and serving the Starbucks Experience once the lockdown period is over," he said.

Tata Starbucks presently operates 185 stores across 11 cities in the country. On the impact of pandemic on the business, Gurnani said: "The economic impact of the pandemic is something we cannot escape, and we understand that our customers may also take time to recover from".

The company is confident of its relationships with its loyal customers, who not only come for the coffee but stay for the experience. "We are certain the Starbucks Experience will bring them back. We are continuing our efforts using the power of digital mediums and new business models to ensure that we are in touch with our customers through this difficult time," he added.

The company has also asked its property owners to waive the rentals due to closure of stores and impact on the business. "The position we are in today, is something our businesses have not experienced in many decades.

"We are very appreciative of everybody’s sensitisation towards this scenario and look forward to putting this phase behind us and moving on to strengthening our partnerships," he said. Tata Starbucks has also announced grants for its partners (employees) and offering benefits to support them and their families in response to COVID-19.

This includes pay and access to medical assistance. Any partners diagnosed with COVID-19 will be granted paid leave until they recover fully and are medically cleared to return to work. Moreover, if partners who need to self-quarantine will be granted an additional 14 days paid leave. "We are committed to ensuring that our partners (employees) should never have to choose between work and taking care of themselves. We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and following all government directives in this regard. In this unprecedented time, we all must support each other, our customers and communities," said Gurnaney.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Some South Korean churches hold Easter services online

Some South Korean churches have held their Easter services online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Seouls Yoido Full Gospel Church, one of the biggest churches in South Korea, delivered an online live streaming of its Easter service on Sunday...

UP: Woman throws five children into Ganga after quarrel with husband

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi allegedly threw her five children into the Ganga following an argument with her husband, police said on Sunday. Efforts are on to trace the children, they said.Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said ...

Kumaraswamy appeals to Centre to announce rent rebate scheme to benefit tenants

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday appealed to the Central government to announce the rent rebate scheme for the benefit of tenants in the wake of economic activities coming to a grinding halt due to COVID-19 related lockdown. ...

Rising unemployment from virus fight threatens China's poverty targets

Although China is claiming success in its battle against the coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs in the economic fallout, throwing into jeopardy an ambitious target to eradicate poverty this year. Beijing has been working to fire up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020