KVIC to supply 7.5 lakh double layered khadi masks to J&K 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:38 IST
New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Sunday said it will soon supply 7.5 lakh double layered khadi masks to Jammu & Kashmir. In a statement, KVIC said 5 lakh masks out of these will be supplied to Jammu district, 1,40,000 to Pulwama district, 1 lakh to Udhampur district and 10,000 to Kupwara district.

The masks will be supplied to assist Development Commissioners of these districts in the fight against coronavirus by April 20. Cotton reusable mask will be of 7 inches (length) by 9 inches (breadth) with three pleats, four strips at corner for tying, KVIC said.

"KVIC is specifically using double twisted khadi fabric for manufacturing of these masks as it helps retain 70 per cent of the moisture content inside, while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through, hence proving to be the best easily available, pocket friendly alternative face masks," KVIC Chairman VK Saxena said. He said the masks are made using hand spun, hand woven khadi fabric which is breathable, can easily be reused, washable and biodegradable.

Currently, the khadi stitching centre at Nagrotta near Jammu has been turned into a mask stitching center, which is producing 10,000 masks per day, while the rest of the orders are being distributed amongst various Self Help Groups (SHGs) and khadi institutions in and around Srinagar. In 1 metre khadi fabric, 10 double layered masks will be made. In order to make 7.5 lakh masks, around 75,000 metres of khadi fabric will be used, this will further enhance livelihoods opportunities to the khadi artisans, KVIC said. PTI RSN RVK

